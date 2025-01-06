Mixed reactions
From “inevitable” to “threat to the Republic”
After a long back and forth, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has now entrusted FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with the formation of a federal government - apparently with the ÖVP. Reactions to this have been mixed.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler warns against a "radical course of cuts" under the blue-black coalition in view of the Freedom Party's mandate to form a government. "Social democracy remains the force that stands side by side with the people, protects and rebuilds our country", he said on X.
NEOS call Kickl's mandate "inevitable"
NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos described the Federal President's mandate to FPÖ leader Kickl to form a government as "unavoidable" "after the ÖVP's U-turn", "if we don't want to go straight to new elections". Hoyos was curious to see whether Kickl himself would now come up with solutions "to the many conditions that he and his party have always sharply criticized".
In addition to a clear will to reform, a consolidation of the budget, including the fight against the recession and a race to catch up in education, the Pinks expect, among other things, a "clear commitment to Austria's active role in the EU, international treaties such as human rights".
SOS Mitmensch: "A threat to the Republic"
SOS Mitmensch, who were also involved in the rally on Ballhausplatz during Kickl's talks with Van der Bellen, found much more radical words. "With its 180-degree U-turn, the ÖVP has thrown overboard any reason of state regarding the protection of our republic from right-wing extremist and constitution-threatening forces, just to save part of its clientele from contributing to budget consolidation. This is irresponsible and unforgivable," criticized SOS Mitmensch spokesperson Alexander Pollak. The NGO also spoke of "a concrete threat to the Republic".
Green Party Secretary General Olga Voglauer complained on X about the "voter deception of the ÖVP". The party had sacrificed its "history as a European party and Christian-social force for the pure preservation of power". Kickl described Voglauer's rejection of Skyshield and its rapprochement with the "murderous Putin regime" as a "danger for Austria", according to Voglauer: "Our democracy is steadfast and resilient if we remain vigilant. We Greens will make our contribution to this."
The International Auschwitz Committee sees "another dark climax on the road to European oblivion" in Kickl's mandate to form a government. "The fact that more and more voters are entrusting their votes to far-right parties and relying on ideological formulas that have already plunged Europe into the abyss" is "painful and outrageous", says Christoph Heubner, Executive Vice President of the International Auschwitz Committee: "The fact that the FPÖ, a party that is more involved in right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi thinking and activities than almost any other, is now tasked with forming a government in Austria is particularly hard to bear for Holocaust survivors."
Words of warning from the former President of the Chamber of Commerce
Incidentally, the former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Christoph Leitl, in his current role as President of the European Movement, also had words of warning, calling for an "unmistakable pro-European orientation" for the upcoming government negotiations: "A European policy that focuses on cooperation and integration - not on division, fear or isolation."
Wallner: "Welcome the decision"
The ÖVP, which had already announced in advance that it would be open to talks with the Freedom Party, spoke out on Monday on behalf of Vorarlberg's Governor Markus Wallner. He welcomed the Federal President's decision to award the government formation contract "without further delay", as he explained. According to Wallner, who has governed the "Ländle" with the FPÖ since the last state parliamentary elections, Austria needs "a federal government capable of acting quickly to deal with the current challenges".
