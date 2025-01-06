From “inevitable” to “threat to the Republic”

The International Auschwitz Committee sees "another dark climax on the road to European oblivion" in Kickl's mandate to form a government. "The fact that more and more voters are entrusting their votes to far-right parties and relying on ideological formulas that have already plunged Europe into the abyss" is "painful and outrageous", says Christoph Heubner, Executive Vice President of the International Auschwitz Committee: "The fact that the FPÖ, a party that is more involved in right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi thinking and activities than almost any other, is now tasked with forming a government in Austria is particularly hard to bear for Holocaust survivors."