How inclusion can work in the workplace

Takeover at the end of the term

The 35-year-old feels well received in the café and in the team: "The interaction with each other is very friendly," says Reuther, who mainly works in service and has increased her work performance to such an extent that she was eventually taken on: "After three years, there is no obligation to take her on from the program, but because Viola has always been an asset to us, I hired her myself after the end of the term," says the restaurateur proudly.