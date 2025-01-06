Positive example
How inclusion can work in the workplace
Carinthia leads the way in Austria when it comes to occupational inclusion - around a third of the companies in our province already employ people with disabilities. The "Krone" brings a positive example in front of the curtain.
Viola Reuther, a 35-year-old from Klagenfurt, found her way to her current job via autArK's "ChancenForum" and is now a permanent member of the team: "I started an apprenticeship as a hairdresser before that, but I didn't like it," says Reuther in the "Krone" interview. Because finding a job turned out to be difficult, she joined the "ChancenForum", a program that aims to promote inclusion in the workplace.
The interaction is very friendly - I've been working at the Katzencafe for almost six years.
Viola Reuther (35) aus Klagenfurt
"For the first three years, Viola worked 19 hours a week for me - she was insured and paid by autArK," explains Verena Kulterer, manager of Katzencafe in Klagenfurt, where Viola has been working as a catering employee for almost six years now. "After I got to know her, I wanted to give it a try - of course, as an entrepreneur, I also had to think about how I could best integrate Viola into my company," says Kulterer. The regular discussions with the autArK supervisors and assistants also helped.
Takeover at the end of the term
The 35-year-old feels well received in the café and in the team: "The interaction with each other is very friendly," says Reuther, who mainly works in service and has increased her work performance to such an extent that she was eventually taken on: "After three years, there is no obligation to take her on from the program, but because Viola has always been an asset to us, I hired her myself after the end of the term," says the restaurateur proudly.
In general, she advises all entrepreneurs to embrace inclusion in their own business: "This leads to a rethink in the company, you become more flexible and let go of strict structures."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.