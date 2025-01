ÖTV team only missing Ofner in Davis Cup against Finland

Ofner had undergone operations on the heels of both feet in September and October. According to the association, Austria's number one only played his first shots on the court again shortly before the turn of the year. He will therefore make his comeback "at a later date". If the Austrians manage to advance without the 28-year-old Styrian, they will play in the second qualifying round against Canada or Hungary in mid-September for a ticket to the final tournament in Bologna in November.