Jackpot hit

Tyrol has its first Lotto millionaire in 2025

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 10:25

The Lotto draw ended on Sunday with a solo six-pointer that is sure to have caused joy and excitement in Tyrol. One player from the "Holy Land" is now more than three million euros richer.

The Tyrolean managed to hit the double jackpot with the first of a total of five quick picks, winning more than 3.1 million euros. The first Lotto million prize this year thus went to Tyrol. Next Wednesday, another 1.2 million euros await the winner or winners.

Numbers 5 and 34 were missing to win six
There were also two fives with an additional number in this round. One player from Vienna and one from Burgenland were successful here. In Vienna, it was a Quicktip, on which only the number 5 was missing for the "six correct numbers", while the five with an additional number in Burgenland was picked on a standard Lotto ticket, where the number 34 was missing for the Lotto six.

No jubilation at LottoPlus
LottoPlus failed to pick a six on Sunday. This means that the total of 73 fives can enjoy higher odds. The winnings from the pot of six will be divided among them, with each LottoPlus fivesome receiving just over 5200 euros. The LottoPlus six-pointer in the next round is worth around 150,000 euros.

Jackpot with the Joker
There was no ticket with the correct Joker combination for the Joker on Sunday evening. This means that in the next round, the "Yes" to the Joker will win a jackpot of around 350,000 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

