Mission balance 2024: “Yellow Angels” were in demand

The ÖAMTC rescuers in Carinthia recorded a slight decrease in missions. In the previous year, the Christophorus 11 rescue helicopter took off exactly 1138 times. In 2023 there were 1166 missions. "On average, our crews took off on three missions every day. The majority of rescue flights - around 96 percent - were completed in Carinthia, with the rest taking the crews to other federal states," says Marco Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue.