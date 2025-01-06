Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Died in hospital

Sixth fatality after attack in Magdeburg

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 09:19

The number of fatalities following the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market has risen: a woman has now succumbed to her serious injuries in hospital. The 52-year-old is the sixth fatality. 

0 Kommentare

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Naumburg explained that the woman died as a result of the attack.

Shortly before Christmas, a 50-year-old man drove a car through the Magdeburg Christmas market. Including the woman who has now died, six people were killed and almost 300 injured. A nine-year-old boy and five women aged between 45 and 75 were killed. The doctor from Saudi Arabia is in custody.

Suspect transferred
He has now been transferred from Burg prison to Dresden. "The transfer was carried out by air for security reasons and was supported by forces from the Saxony-Anhalt state police and the security authorities of the Free State of Saxony. There were no special incidents," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

One of the reasons for the transfer was that the man himself worked in a correctional facility. This is to avoid proximity to people with whom he used to work. The 50-year-old was now placed in a specially secured detention room.

Expert opinion in progress
An expert opinion is currently being drawn up on whether and how the suspected assassin is mentally ill. The police's operational concept and the security concept of the Christmas market are also to be reviewed. For example, escape and rescue routes were not secured with steel chains.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf