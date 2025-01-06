Died in hospital
Sixth fatality after attack in Magdeburg
The number of fatalities following the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market has risen: a woman has now succumbed to her serious injuries in hospital. The 52-year-old is the sixth fatality.
A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Naumburg explained that the woman died as a result of the attack.
Shortly before Christmas, a 50-year-old man drove a car through the Magdeburg Christmas market. Including the woman who has now died, six people were killed and almost 300 injured. A nine-year-old boy and five women aged between 45 and 75 were killed. The doctor from Saudi Arabia is in custody.
Suspect transferred
He has now been transferred from Burg prison to Dresden. "The transfer was carried out by air for security reasons and was supported by forces from the Saxony-Anhalt state police and the security authorities of the Free State of Saxony. There were no special incidents," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.
One of the reasons for the transfer was that the man himself worked in a correctional facility. This is to avoid proximity to people with whom he used to work. The 50-year-old was now placed in a specially secured detention room.
Expert opinion in progress
An expert opinion is currently being drawn up on whether and how the suspected assassin is mentally ill. The police's operational concept and the security concept of the Christmas market are also to be reviewed. For example, escape and rescue routes were not secured with steel chains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.