Why an FPÖ/ÖVP coalition is likely

"Better than new elections"

For the analysts, the fact that the ÖVP now wants to form a coalition with Kickl after all, contrary to its announcement in the national election campaign, is due to the circumstances. In the short term, this is better for the party than new elections. The ÖVP would probably not be able to achieve the 26.3 percent from the September 29 election, said Hajek. "New elections would have been a real high-risk gamble," added Hofer.