12,000 applicants for jobs in the Austrian police force

The current figures regarding applications for the police service in 2024 are visibly pleasing to Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), who is still Minister of the Interior. Never before in the history of the executive have so many men and women stormed the entrance tests for the future service to others. 12,000 Austrians took up the challenge last year. Of this record number of applicants, more than 2,600 were accepted for basic police training - 800 of them in the security "hotspot" of Vienna.