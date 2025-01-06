Record number last year
12,000 applicants for jobs in the Austrian police force
More Austrians than ever before applied to join the police force last year. Every man and every woman counts, and the aim is not only to maintain but also to increase staffing levels in the future.
The current figures regarding applications for the police service in 2024 are visibly pleasing to Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), who is still Minister of the Interior. Never before in the history of the executive have so many men and women stormed the entrance tests for the future service to others. 12,000 Austrians took up the challenge last year. Of this record number of applicants, more than 2,600 were accepted for basic police training - 800 of them in the security "hotspot" of Vienna.
Interior Minister celebrates new record
The measures taken in terms of bonuses and treats for officers have apparently made the police profession highly attractive and competitive in the rapidly changing labor market: "Highest staffing levels, highest number of applications, admissions doubled - sufficient police are also necessary for the safety of the population. This path must be pursued consistently," Karner clarifies in an interview with the "Krone". The success so far should prove him right.
I am convinced that if we continue at this pace, we will be able to maintain and even increase staffing levels in the long term.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) im Gespräch mit der „Krone“
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
Bonuses, driving license and tattoo regulations attract new recruits
Incidentally, up to and including November, police officers recruited a whopping 1,300 potential colleagues. The bonus for this amounts to 1000 euros and is paid out in two tranches (after 6 months in basic training and after positive completion).
1727 police students have also taken advantage of the new climate ticket offer and 111 young officers are having their driving license financed at the taxpayer's expense. Safety on local roads is therefore doubled.
However, the strongest driver on the job market is probably the long-term relaxation of tattoo rules. Tattoos "hidden" under the uniform are no longer a problem for the domestic executive, but every "pecker" is still examined individually.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.