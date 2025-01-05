Vorteilswelt
So with Kickl after all?

Stocker: “I welcome Van der Bellen’s decision”

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 15:10

The current Secretary General Christian Stocker is taking over the ÖVP leader's chair from Karl Nehammer - at least until further notice. As far as a potential collaboration with Herbert Kickl is concerned, Stocker, who had previously sharply criticized the FPÖ leader, was much milder. 

0 Kommentare

Stocker began by thanking his predecessor Karl Nehammer for "his services, not only to the Republic of Austria, but also to the People's Party". Domestic political events had recently "come to a head and come to a head", said Stocker. Karl Nehammer had made intensive efforts to form a government, but these efforts had come to an end yesterday. 

"It's not about Herbert Kickl or me personally"
For him, it is "a great honor and pleasure that I have been unanimously appointed by the Federal Party Executive Committee as Acting Chairman", Stocker explained. He will fulfill this task with great humility, as it is now a matter of "setting the course for the future".

The new ÖVP federal party chairman Christian Stocker expressed his openness to talks with the FPÖ on Sunday. (Bild: Imre Antal)
The new ÖVP federal party chairman Christian Stocker expressed his openness to talks with the FPÖ on Sunday.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Stocker then addressed the "hot potato" FPÖ: he welcomed the decision by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to entrust the party with the highest number of votes with forming the government after all. "This is not about Herbert Kickl or me personally. The country now needs a stable government," emphasized the designated ÖVP leader.

Stocker together with the top representatives of the ÖVP and its sub-organizations (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Stocker together with the top representatives of the ÖVP and its sub-organizations
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Van der Bellen meets FPÖ leader
Van der Bellen had previously announced that he would meet Kickl for talks on Friday morning. It is expected that the Federal President will entrust the FPÖ leader with the task of forming a federal government. Karl Nehammer officially resigned from the post on Sunday after talks with the SPÖ and NEOS broke down. 

Stocker said that the ÖVP would of course accept an invitation to talks from the FPÖ. Stocker left open whether he would remain in office permanently.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
