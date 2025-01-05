So with Kickl after all?
Stocker: “I welcome Van der Bellen’s decision”
The current Secretary General Christian Stocker is taking over the ÖVP leader's chair from Karl Nehammer - at least until further notice. As far as a potential collaboration with Herbert Kickl is concerned, Stocker, who had previously sharply criticized the FPÖ leader, was much milder.
Stocker began by thanking his predecessor Karl Nehammer for "his services, not only to the Republic of Austria, but also to the People's Party". Domestic political events had recently "come to a head and come to a head", said Stocker. Karl Nehammer had made intensive efforts to form a government, but these efforts had come to an end yesterday.
"It's not about Herbert Kickl or me personally"
For him, it is "a great honor and pleasure that I have been unanimously appointed by the Federal Party Executive Committee as Acting Chairman", Stocker explained. He will fulfill this task with great humility, as it is now a matter of "setting the course for the future".
Stocker then addressed the "hot potato" FPÖ: he welcomed the decision by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to entrust the party with the highest number of votes with forming the government after all. "This is not about Herbert Kickl or me personally. The country now needs a stable government," emphasized the designated ÖVP leader.
Van der Bellen meets FPÖ leader
Van der Bellen had previously announced that he would meet Kickl for talks on Friday morning. It is expected that the Federal President will entrust the FPÖ leader with the task of forming a federal government. Karl Nehammer officially resigned from the post on Sunday after talks with the SPÖ and NEOS broke down.
Stocker said that the ÖVP would of course accept an invitation to talks from the FPÖ. Stocker left open whether he would remain in office permanently.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.