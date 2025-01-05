Vorteilswelt
Stocker takes over ÖVP

Nehammer: “The right decisions were made”

05.01.2025 14:40

The outgoing Federal Chancellor and ÖVP Chairman Karl Nehammer handed over the task of forming a government to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday. On the way there, he commented on the People's Party executive's decision to appoint Christian Stocker to lead the ÖVP. 

Nehammer had announced his resignation as party leader after the failed government negotiations with the SPÖ and before that also with the NEOS. On Sunday, he also officially resigned from Van der Bellen's mandate to form a federal government, which he had received following the election results on September 29. 

"Continue on the path of stability and center"
Nehammer did not want to comment to journalists on how long he would remain Federal Chancellor: "What was important to me, especially now in the Federal Party Executive Committee meeting: that the path of stability and the center can be continued. Good and correct decisions have been made to achieve this."

Karl Nehammer on his way to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Karl Nehammer on his way to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

The current ÖVP Secretary General Stocker is now taking over the reins from Nehammer. Stocker is to bring calm to the party and succeed Karl Nehammer at least until the necessary party conference, as the "Krone" has learned. However, this party conference could only take place in a few months' time.

Possible rapprochement with the FPÖ?
It remains to be seen whether Stocker, who is a declared opponent of FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl, will bring the party closer to the Freedom Party. Van der Bellen had commissioned Karl Nehammer to form a government at the time because none of the potential partners originally wanted to form a coalition with the election winner, the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
