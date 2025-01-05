Autopsy: Flight attendant died from lack of oxygen

Crew ready to testify in Graz

The public prosecutor's office in Graz is now investigating, among other things, in this connection and for negligent homicide and personal injury. The airline is helping with the investigation: "Swiss is cooperating and has assured us via a lawyer in Vienna that the crew is willing to come to Graz to testify on site," said Bacher. Although there is no criminal investigation in Switzerland as yet, the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General told the SonntagsZeitung that they are in contact with the Austrian authorities.