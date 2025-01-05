“Pig paralysis”: ÖSV row after coach’s statement?

There was no anger in her stomach after run one and the icy conditions. "That doesn't help me anyway. But I managed to flip the switch better in run two," said the 26-year-old, who, as in Semmering, also posted a best run time in the second run on Saturday. But the Styrian was not sparing with her criticism afterwards: "We should definitely train more on ice. That's clearly a demand from us athletes and an appeal to the coaching team. Two days on ice are not enough. We need to put together more days on ice and slippery conditions."