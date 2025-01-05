ÖVP-Sagartz: “Now it’s the FPÖ’s turn to win the election”

Clear SPÖ line

The position of the SPÖ in the Landhaus in Eisenstadt was quickly clear. "Finally this unspeakable spectacle has come to an end. The failure of the Zuckerl coalition was pre-programmed, because as an alliance of losers, it simply lacked any legitimacy," noted the Social Democratic regional manager, Jasmin Puchwein, promptly. The responsibility lies solely with the Federal President, she said.