Resignation of Nehammer
ÖVP-Sagartz: “Now it’s the FPÖ’s turn to win the election”
Turbulent instead of relaxed: The mood at the New Year's reception of the ÖVP of the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district quickly changed when Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation. Christian Sagartz was the first Turkish regional leader to urge that the FPÖ be given the task of forming a government.
More than 200 guests attended the traditional New Year's reception of the ÖVP in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district on Saturday. A few minutes before Christian Sagartz was due to take to the stage, the news of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's resignation burst into the party.
Consequences demanded
Sagartz immediately paid tribute to the outgoing ÖVP leader in his subsequent speech. At the same time, he argued that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen "must fulfill his responsibility" and give the election winner, the FPÖ, the task of forming a government.
Turquoise concerns about the crisis
"This step is absolutely necessary to prevent a veritable crisis in Austria," explained Sagartz. It was time to fill in the political rifts. All those in positions of responsibility in the Republic were therefore called upon to approach each other and build bridges, he said.
Sagartz was the first ÖVP provincial chairman to pass the ball to the Freedom Party in terms of forming a government. "Apart from federal politics, is this also a sign of things to come for the state elections in Burgenland on 19 January?" ask independent political observers.
The Turkish party leaders will be discussing how to proceed today. All ÖVP state leaders are due to meet in Vienna shortly.
Clear SPÖ line
The position of the SPÖ in the Landhaus in Eisenstadt was quickly clear. "Finally this unspeakable spectacle has come to an end. The failure of the Zuckerl coalition was pre-programmed, because as an alliance of losers, it simply lacked any legitimacy," noted the Social Democratic regional manager, Jasmin Puchwein, promptly. The responsibility lies solely with the Federal President, she said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.