Karl Nehammer
A (party) soldier leaves the chancellor’s office
Karl Nehammer is retiring. Without any real opponents in the party, the lost duel against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and the coalition negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS were his undoing. This marks the end of a more than classic party career ...
Actually, most people in the party have nothing against the outgoing ÖVP leader, which was a good political life insurance policy for him. He is regarded as friendly and sociable, even well-liked by other parties. Step by step, he had worked his way up in the People's Party, and when the Greens did him the favor of kicking Sebastian Kurz out of the government in 2021, the chancellorship became available for Nehammer after the interregnum with Alexander Schallenberg.
He, who had previously headed the Ministry of the Interior, essentially governed solidly. He led the government with the Greens to its regular end, even if some in his party would have been only too happy to flee, cooperation in the coalition became increasingly difficult. The power technician left his internal party rivals cold: Magnus Brunner moved to Brussels, Karoline Edstadler ultimately turned her back on top politics - but could now return as his successor after Nehammer's departure.
A (party) soldier in the chancellor's office
Nehammer was a professional soldier, and the amateur boxer marched through his career at a correspondingly brisk pace. Politically, the Viennese was socialized in the tightly organized Lower Austrian People's Party, later becoming Secretary General of the ÖAAB and then the ÖVP. Sebastian Kurz's election success in 2019 was achieved in this role. His reward was the Ministry of the Interior, where he liked to draw attention to himself with martial images - keyword Flex - especially during the coronavirus period.
In any case, his rhetoric sometimes got a bit out of hand, for example when he recommended burgers as a cheap meal to party friends and the video was leaked. Things also got a little critical in the Cobra affair, when civil servants caused an accident after a drink at Nehammer's home. But for the most part, the VP chairman acted fairly harmlessly until the election year 2024, which was not exactly edifying for the ÖVP.
About the person
- Karl Nehammer, born on October 18, 1972 in Vienna, married to Kathi, two children.
- Secretary General of the ÖAAB from 2016 to 2018, Member of the National Council from 2017 to 2020, Secretary General of the ÖVP from 2018 to 2020.
- Minister of the Interior from January 2020.
- Federal Chancellor since December 2021, ÖVP leader since May 2022.
He liked being chancellor
Nehammer will probably miss the office. The outgoing VP leader likes to explain, you could also say he lectures passionately. Meetings at international level were always a pleasure for him. Nehammer even traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as a peacemaker. Just a few days ago, he received Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for a New Year's concert, probably his last guest as Chancellor.
On the other hand, Nehammer also discussed in his podcast the restrictions that such an office meant for himself and his family, wife Kathi and two children. In this respect at least, Karl Nehammer's life is likely to change for the better in the coming weeks, no matter where his path takes him. There should certainly be more time for his family and dog.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.