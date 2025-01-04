A (party) soldier leaves the chancellor’s office

Actually, most people in the party have nothing against the outgoing ÖVP leader, which was a good political life insurance policy for him. He is regarded as friendly and sociable, even well-liked by other parties. Step by step, he had worked his way up in the People's Party, and when the Greens did him the favor of kicking Sebastian Kurz out of the government in 2021, the chancellorship became available for Nehammer after the interregnum with Alexander Schallenberg.