"You have to accept it"
Germany coach gives up – because of ÖSV dominance
Austria cheers, Germany is amazed - and capitulates! DSV coach Stefan Horngacher has already ticked off the Four Hills Tournament after the triple victory of the red-white-red eagles in Innsbruck.
"The tour is over, the Austrians will sort it out among themselves," said the 55-year-old Tyrolean, who works for the German Ski Association, on ARD after the Bergisel competition. "They pushed themselves, got off to a good start, got into a good flow. And are jumping excellently here on their home hill. You have to accept and respect that."
The tour is over for Horngacher - even before the last competition in Bischofshofen!
No wonder! Pius Paschke, the great hope of the Germans, is already far behind in sixth place in the tour rankings. He went into the competition as the leader in the overall World Cup and even slipped back to third place behind Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl with sixth place in Innsbruck.
"Sometimes the shot backfires"
Horngacher: "We actually hoped that we would come into the competition a bit better today. Unfortunately, we didn't. It still looked cramped, not quite as relaxed, not as free-jumping. There was a lot of pressure. Athletes want to do their best, sometimes it backfires. Today it backfired."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
