It was the "end of the line"
Drunk driver tried to outrun police in Zwettl
Two tire blowouts caused the car of a fleeing driver to hit a railing as he fled from the police. The 24-year-old had been drinking alcohol and made things much worse by fleeing. He refused to take a drug test in hospital and ended up causing another accident.
A wild chase took place in Zwettl on January 3rd. At around 10.30 a.m., police officers noticed a black Golf on Kremser-Strasse. They tried to stop the car with blue lights, which the driver - a 24-year-old from the Zwettl district - ignored. When the driver had to stop for traffic reasons on Andrey-Freyskorn-Straße, the law enforcement officers gave clear arm signals. The man then changed his strategy of ignoring them.
The driver suddenly reversed, turned around and fled in the direction of Rudmanns. The police officers pursued the fugitive, who turned so sharply at a junction in Rudmanns that he skidded and skidded off the road onto the sidewalk. In the process, he probably crashed into the curb, causing two tires to burst.
Alcohol test positive, drug test refused
When he tried to get back onto the road, the VW skidded again and collided with a guardrail, which was the end of the line. The driver was uninjured and refused to undergo a hospital examination due to suspected drug use. However, a breathalyzer test was positive. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was charged with numerous offenses.
