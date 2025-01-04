Criticism haltos, but:
“Search for shelter” for rescue angel continues
Although the deployment figures remained at a similar level in 2024, contrary to the accusations of local residents, the Reutte site for the RK-2 emergency helicopter continues to wobble. The unbelievable story continues.
ARA-Flugrettung has been operating the heliport at Reutte district hospital since 2005. Because the RK-2 rescue helicopter stationed there has allegedly become too loud in the meantime, representatives of the Reutte District Hospital Association, which owns the airfield, no longer want it there. The "Krone" reported several times.
Now the ARA has presented the figures for the past year. And these refute the critics who repeatedly claim that the number of missions is increasing massively.
Fewer deployments than in 2022
The facts: there were a total of 1096 deployments in 2024. That is only 8 more than in the previous year. Compared to 2022, there were even 77 fewer! There was hardly any change in the ratio of primary to secondary missions (transfer flights).
The RK-2 is the only emergency helicopter in Tyrol that is authorized to carry out winch rescues at night. It was only on Friday evening that the crew rescued a seriously injured woman in this way. The woman had fallen on the Zipfelbob during the Ehrwalder Almbahn toboggan evening. The RK-2 recovered the 37-year-old with the winch and flew her to hospital.
Fewer night-time winch recoveries
Such night flights are a particular thorn in the side of critics, of course. However, they did not increase in 2024 compared to the previous year. On the contrary: while there were 31 winch operations at night in 2023, the number fell to 27 in 2024. Overall, winch operations also decreased last year.
When does the contract end?
Nevertheless, it is still completely up in the air as to whether the municipal association will extend the contract with ARA Flugrettung. Curious: due to differing legal opinions, it is not even known whether the RK-2 will actually have to take off from Ehenbichl in 2027 or 2028.
Hardly any alternative locations
Alternative locations are extremely thin on the ground in the region. The construction of a new heliport would also involve enormous costs. The RK-2 is caught between two stools.
"Need emergency helicopters in the district"
"It is positive that everything is working out with the RK-2, because we need an emergency doctor helicopter in the district," association chairman Hanspeter Wagner told the Krone. However, nobody knows where it will be allowed to take off and land in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.