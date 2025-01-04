“Search for shelter” for rescue angel continues

ARA-Flugrettung has been operating the heliport at Reutte district hospital since 2005. Because the RK-2 rescue helicopter stationed there has allegedly become too loud in the meantime, representatives of the Reutte District Hospital Association, which owns the airfield, no longer want it there. The "Krone" reported several times.

Now the ARA has presented the figures for the past year. And these refute the critics who repeatedly claim that the number of missions is increasing massively.