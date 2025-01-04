Doesn't understand anger
TikToker after fireworks scandal: “What do police want?
After an Arab influencer fired a rocket into a Berlin apartment on New Year's Eve, there was a lot of excitement on social networks. The 24-year-old, however, does not understand why he is being investigated. "I'm just a tourist," he explained. He was happy to leave Germany soon, he said, because the country was "racist".
Atallah Younes uploaded a video himself showing the incident. It shows him firing a rocket from his hand - the projectile landed in a child's room in a residential building. After many negative reactions, he deleted the video and posted further clips in which he apologized for the incident - including personally to the owner of the apartment.
Influencer: "Do they think I'm a refugee?"
In an interview with Die Zeit, he expressed his surprise that he could have committed a criminal offense with his negligent act. When asked about this, he replied: "Oh, ya alman" - meaning: "Man, you Germans". He cannot understand the investigation. "What do the police want from me? Do they think I'm a refugee?"
Younes apologized for the incident on his social channels:
Didn't know how to handle rocket
It was his first time in Germany, Younes explained: "I don't know how a rocket works either." He had simply wanted to celebrate New Year's Eve and had seen that Germans like to shoot firecrackers and rockets, so he wanted to do the same. He bought rockets in a store. "I didn't want to hurt anyone on purpose."
Insulted as a "fucking Arab"
He was shocked at the waves his video had caused. He had received many hate messages and racist insults. He had been called a "pig" and a "fucking Arab", among other things. He had even been wished dead. "This is the first time I've experienced racism," says Younes.
Many people had demanded his deportation. He declared that he would leave the country voluntarily on Saturday after his stay. He cannot imagine another vacation in Germany, as there are apparently many racists here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.