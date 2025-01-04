“Stay cool”: Scholz counters Musk with calm

Met at the Tesla plant opening

He himself met the Tesla boss once in March 2022 at the opening of the electric car manufacturer's plant in Brandenburg and spoke briefly. At the time, the local AfD party was agitating against the establishment of the Tesla plant in Grünheide. A few months later, Musk contacted him again by telephone with a personal request. "It's no secret that Tesla was against state subsidies for e-charging stations in Germany," said Scholz.