ÖVP and SPÖ now continue negotiations alone

Surprising NEOS withdrawal

The NEOS' abandonment of the intended three-party coalition not only surprised the other two parties on Friday, but also Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. After lurking around each other for some time, the People's Party and the Social Democrats finally announced that they still wanted to continue negotiations. Van der Bellen explained that the mandate to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer to form a government still applied. He had made it "very clear" to both party leaders that the further formation of a government must happen "without delay".