Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After NEOS withdrawal

ÖVP and SPÖ now continue negotiations alone

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 11:07

There were only two left: after the NEOS surprisingly pulled out of the coalition negotiations on Friday, the ÖVP and SPÖ are now trying to negotiate alone. Negotiations will continue in the Federal Chancellery from 1 pm. 

0 Kommentare

A government alliance between the two would only be very weakly secured, as they only have one mandate overhang in the National Council after the election on September 29.

Discussions in a larger group
The SPÖ said that talks were planned in a larger group. In addition to party leader Andreas Babler, federal managing director Sandra Breiteneder, trade unionist Josef Muchitsch and club leader Philip Kucher will also be present. There has been no feedback from the ÖVP for the time being.

In a press statement, Beate Meinl-Reisinger explained that the SPÖ was not prepared to implement reforms during the talks. (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
In a press statement, Beate Meinl-Reisinger explained that the SPÖ was not prepared to implement reforms during the talks.
(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Surprising NEOS withdrawal
The NEOS' abandonment of the intended three-party coalition not only surprised the other two parties on Friday, but also Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. After lurking around each other for some time, the People's Party and the Social Democrats finally announced that they still wanted to continue negotiations. Van der Bellen explained that the mandate to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer to form a government still applied. He had made it "very clear" to both party leaders that the further formation of a government must happen "without delay".

The FPÖ, the clear winner of the elections on September 29, 2024, had demanded Nehammer's immediate resignation on Friday. Only Herbert Kickl as chancellor could put an end to "this chaos", according to Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz. The Greens, a potential further government partner of the ÖVP and SPÖ, emphasized that Health Minister Johannes Rauch would not be available as a stopgap.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf