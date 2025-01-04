No stranger
New tenant turns Dombar into “Brasserie am Dom”
After the previous operator of the bar on Domplatz filed for bankruptcy last October, Edi Altendorfer and Rinaldo Bortoli were looking for a successor. Which is now over: Michael Fellöcker, once the "captain" of the Schwarzes Schiff, will soon be relaunching the Brasserie am Dom.
No transfer fee and no investment. He or she should just be passionate about the goal of inspiring people," said top restaurateur Edi Altendorfer to the "Krone" in October last year when asked what a new tenant of the bar on Domplatz would have to bring to the table after the previous operator had filed for insolvency at the Linz regional court the day before. Even then, Altendorfer was calm and confident that a successor would be found relatively quickly. After all, the restaurant was well booked until the end.
Many years at the "Schwarzes Schiff"
And that will continue to be the case in the future, if the new tenant has his way. None other than Michael Fellöcker is taking over the helm. The 55-year-old is no stranger to the scene. He was most recently the manager of the Klosterhof, before which he made a name for himself for several years with the Schwarzes Schiff near Steinmetzplatzl in Alt-Urfahr. The "Krone" met him yesterday at his new place of work on Domplatz. The floors are currently being refurbished, tables and chairs are being replaced, the ceiling is being redone and the bar is also being refitted. The name of the restaurant will also change, as Fellöcker reveals: "The Bar am Domplatz will become the Brasserie am Dom."
Brasserie with 39 seats
Together with legendary chef Peter Prandstötter, he wants to focus on the food in future. "With regional, but also international cuisine," says Fellöcker, whose brasserie has 39 seats. It will be open from Monday to Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be closed. "Weekends off - a luxury in gastronomy that I would like to treat my wife to at my age and after 35 years of happy marriage," explains the 55-year-old.
"Landlord" duo Edi Altendorfer and Rinaldo Bartoli from the Hotel am Domplatz are satisfied: "Michael is the perfect man for the job."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
