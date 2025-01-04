New tenant turns Dombar into “Brasserie am Dom”

Many years at the "Schwarzes Schiff"

And that will continue to be the case in the future, if the new tenant has his way. None other than Michael Fellöcker is taking over the helm. The 55-year-old is no stranger to the scene. He was most recently the manager of the Klosterhof, before which he made a name for himself for several years with the Schwarzes Schiff near Steinmetzplatzl in Alt-Urfahr. The "Krone" met him yesterday at his new place of work on Domplatz. The floors are currently being refurbished, tables and chairs are being replaced, the ceiling is being redone and the bar is also being refitted. The name of the restaurant will also change, as Fellöcker reveals: "The Bar am Domplatz will become the Brasserie am Dom."