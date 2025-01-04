Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Jumping at Bergisel

Moody diva doesn’t scare the eagles

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 07:41

The changeable weather at Bergisel has already put a spanner in the works for many of the favorites. But Austria's eagles are confident.

0 Kommentare

"The wind, the wind, the heavenly child", goes the saying in "Hansel and Gretel". In Innsbruck, the saying goes differently: "The wind, the wind, the devilish child." All too often, the weather on the Bergisel has played spoilsport for supposed favorites in the Tournament. Twice (2008 and 2022) the competition even had to be canceled and rescheduled in Bischofshofen. Stefan Kraft describes the ski jump in Innsbruck as a "moody diva". He has two second places to his name there in his career, but has not yet managed to win. "With luck, it often wasn't that easy," says the man from Salzburg, who still really likes the Bakken.

Last year's winner Jan Hörl smiles away the often very difficult conditions with the self-confidence of two season victories: "First and foremost, the jump has to be right, then it works with a tailwind."

"This atmosphere inspires me"
After a mixed training jump, the man from Salzburg sailed to first place in yesterday's qualifier in front of 8,000 fans with 135 meters in a light updraft: "It boosts my confidence when I show my best jumps when it counts," he beamed. The 26-year-old is looking forward to today's cauldron of 22,500 spectators: "When you're up there, you can see everything. It's a bit of pressure, of course, but this atmosphere inspires me."

Autographs from qualifying winner Hörl were much sought after by the kids. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer / Kronen Zeitung)
Autographs from qualifying winner Hörl were much sought after by the kids.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer / Kronen Zeitung)

For Daniel Tschofenig, the Bergisel is more or less a home ski jump, as the Carinthian has set up home in Innsbruck: "I really like the city, I have lots of ski jumps here for training."

Daniel Tschofenig really likes the Bergisel. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer / Kronen Zeitung)
Daniel Tschofenig really likes the Bergisel.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer / Kronen Zeitung)

The 22-year-old is still waiting for big feelings of happiness here, the tour leader finished fifth in qualifying: "I really like jumping on the Bergisel and know exactly what I have to do."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf