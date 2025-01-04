Jumping at Bergisel
Moody diva doesn’t scare the eagles
The changeable weather at Bergisel has already put a spanner in the works for many of the favorites. But Austria's eagles are confident.
"The wind, the wind, the heavenly child", goes the saying in "Hansel and Gretel". In Innsbruck, the saying goes differently: "The wind, the wind, the devilish child." All too often, the weather on the Bergisel has played spoilsport for supposed favorites in the Tournament. Twice (2008 and 2022) the competition even had to be canceled and rescheduled in Bischofshofen. Stefan Kraft describes the ski jump in Innsbruck as a "moody diva". He has two second places to his name there in his career, but has not yet managed to win. "With luck, it often wasn't that easy," says the man from Salzburg, who still really likes the Bakken.
Last year's winner Jan Hörl smiles away the often very difficult conditions with the self-confidence of two season victories: "First and foremost, the jump has to be right, then it works with a tailwind."
"This atmosphere inspires me"
After a mixed training jump, the man from Salzburg sailed to first place in yesterday's qualifier in front of 8,000 fans with 135 meters in a light updraft: "It boosts my confidence when I show my best jumps when it counts," he beamed. The 26-year-old is looking forward to today's cauldron of 22,500 spectators: "When you're up there, you can see everything. It's a bit of pressure, of course, but this atmosphere inspires me."
For Daniel Tschofenig, the Bergisel is more or less a home ski jump, as the Carinthian has set up home in Innsbruck: "I really like the city, I have lots of ski jumps here for training."
The 22-year-old is still waiting for big feelings of happiness here, the tour leader finished fifth in qualifying: "I really like jumping on the Bergisel and know exactly what I have to do."
