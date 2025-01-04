Moody diva doesn’t scare the eagles

"The wind, the wind, the heavenly child", goes the saying in "Hansel and Gretel". In Innsbruck, the saying goes differently: "The wind, the wind, the devilish child." All too often, the weather on the Bergisel has played spoilsport for supposed favorites in the Tournament. Twice (2008 and 2022) the competition even had to be canceled and rescheduled in Bischofshofen. Stefan Kraft describes the ski jump in Innsbruck as a "moody diva". He has two second places to his name there in his career, but has not yet managed to win. "With luck, it often wasn't that easy," says the man from Salzburg, who still really likes the Bakken.