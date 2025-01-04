Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

What now, Mr. Karl?

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 11:00
Someone from the Republic's political class has proved to be much tougher, more consistent and uncompromising than one might have originally thought: Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the leader of the Neos party, has caused the negotiations to form a so-called "Zuckerl" coalition to collapse. Because of the other two negotiating partners' alleged refusal to reform.

ON THE ONE HAND, you have to agree with her argument that only real reforms to restructure the republic could legitimize such a three-party coalition with two losing parties.

On the OTHER hand, the question now arises in particular for the person who has received the mandate from the Federal President to form a government, namely Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Should he continue negotiations with the SPÖ in order to form an extremely weak, risky coalition?

Will he still manage to comply with the will of the voters and form a center-right coalition under FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl?

Or will the Federal President now appoint a government of experts that could only call new elections very quickly?

All of these options could ultimately benefit the Freedom Party. Herbert Kickl's statement that the last word has not yet been spoken seems to be coming true.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
