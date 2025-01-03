Vienna Capitals surprise with victory in Salzburg!

HC Innsbruck announced a personnel decision before the game in Bruneck. Head coach Jordan Smotherman will continue to coach the "Sharks" in the coming season, as the club announced. Even though the sporting successes were below expectations, the club was very satisfied with the coach's work. Things did not go well for the Tyroleans once again at Pustertal. Patrick Grasso scored the quick 1:0 in the power play (6th), but after that only the home side scored.