Ice Hockey League
Vienna Capitals surprise with victory in Salzburg!
The KAC has extended its winning streak in the ICE Hockey League to seven games! In the top game of the 37th round, third-placed Klagenfurt beat Black Wings Linz 3:1 and reduced the gap to second-placed Bolzano to three points. The South Tyroleans surprisingly lost 3-1 to the Pioneers Vorarlberg, while the Vienna Capitals were victorious 4-1 at Red Bull Salzburg.
In the other games, fourth-placed VSV defeated Asiago 4:1 away from home, HC Innsbruck lost 4:1 at Pustertal and league leaders Fehervar beat Olimpija Ljubljana 2:1.
Klagenfurt tried their luck right from the start in front of 4400 spectators and the Red Jackets scored no less than 15 times in the first period. Matt Fraser (26) finally ended the visitors' scoring drought, but they got into the game better. Graham Knott (33.) equalized, the Linzers around their strong backstop Rasmus Tirronen were still in the game.
The winning goal finally came late on. Defenseman David Maier took a decisive shot in the 56th minute, Jan Mursak then scored into the empty net. It was the fourth defeat in a row for the Black Wings. In the four games since Christmas, they have only scored four goals.
Young father Jasper scored three times in Salzburg
Young father Evan Jasper set the course for victory for the Capitals. After a goalless first period, the Canadian scored right at the start of the middle third on the power play and followed up ten minutes later to make it 3:1 (31'). Vienna's goalkeeper Sebastian Wraneschitz also impressed, only having to admit defeat to a Mario Huber shot (24').
Salzburg looked for an answer against an increasingly defensive Vienna side, but they were unable to find the equalizer. Jasper, meanwhile, was once again in the spotlight. He first blocked a shot before striking again after Jeremy Gregoire's third assist.
VSV missed a few chances at Asiago, but were still rewarded in the end. Chase Pearson (12th, 31st/PP), Maximilian Rebernig (17th) and Patrick Holway (57th) scored twice for Villach, who thus did not slip up in the race for the top six.
Pioneers impressed with efficiency
The Pioneers delivered a surprise. The team from Vorarlberg led in Bolzano after Brady Gilmour's goal (10th) until the 50th minute, but were not deterred by Luca Frigo's equalizer. Lucas Sowder (56) and Oliver Cooper (60/EN) scored for the efficient visitors. In the end, the shooting statistics were 39:16 in favor of Bolzano.
HC Innsbruck announced a personnel decision before the game in Bruneck. Head coach Jordan Smotherman will continue to coach the "Sharks" in the coming season, as the club announced. Even though the sporting successes were below expectations, the club was very satisfied with the coach's work. Things did not go well for the Tyroleans once again at Pustertal. Patrick Grasso scored the quick 1:0 in the power play (6th), but after that only the home side scored.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
