City club surprises in front of a full house, Knipser out

City club surprised young Grödiger

On goal difference, Salzburgligigist Grödig, who started with a young squad and guest player Julian Kanzler (on home leave from the US university), were beaten by coach Andi Fötschl's new club. Stadtklub Gneis/ASK_PSV Salzburg from the 2nd Landesliga Nord, where Kanzler's dad Andreas is the chairman, won Group F ahead of Berndorf and the teams from the foot of the Untersberg, who were level on points. With six points, Grödig should be one of the best third-placed teams on Sunday. Coach Arsim Deliu was not unhappy about this. "We have a ski day at the club on Saturday. I won't be offended if we don't have to play again at 9am the next day," he revealed afterwards. The intermediate round runs in two blocks from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.