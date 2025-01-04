500,000 euro animal died
Post-mortem increases death mystery surrounding top horse
Are New Year's Eve rockets involved in this drama? A veterinary clinic with a good reputation? Or both? Following the completely mysterious death of a 500,000 euro young dressage horse, the mystery continues to grow after an autopsy. Especially among his owners at a stud farm in Upper Austria.
When New Year's congratulations are washed away by tears. Tears of sadness, each of which weighs heavier than lead.
"I was so proud of you - and thought we had so much time left," reads a Facebook post from the Bartlgut stud farm in Neuhofen near Ried on January 1st. One of the top training centers for dressage horses of noble pedigree. "Bartlgut's Amicelli" also had one. "15. 2. 2015 - 1. 1. 2025" is written in the posting under his name.
"He recently had a minor injury, should have started training again on January 2nd - but now he's dead," says owner Wenzel Schmidt, unable to believe it.
This is the man who saved Europe's largest indoor horse event in 2023 with the Amadeus Horse in Salzburg and who announced last December that he would run for president at the next general assembly of the Austrian Equestrian Sports Association OEPS.
Blood discovered in the abdomen
However, he is currently only reconstructing the last hours of "Bartlgut's Amicelli". "He was so talented, he was our favorite," sighs Schmidt. What he only said when asked several times was that the dressage horse's value had recently climbed to at least 500,000 euros. But at the moment, Schmidt is only interested in the truth. "Bartlgut's Amicelli" was brought to a top veterinary clinic known by name to "Krone" on New Year's Day. With a seemingly harmless colic!
"It could have been triggered by the stress caused by New Year's Eve rockets," suspects Schmidt's wife Edda. Postscript: "Although we are always at home at the turn of the year to calm the horses in the stables!" The fact is, however, that the top horse died of circulatory failure shortly after treatment at the veterinary clinic. Mysterious! Schmidt then had the carcass autopsied at a veterinary university - and then came the next shock: blood was discovered in the abdomen. But according to Schmidt, the veterinary clinic never mentioned anything about this ...
