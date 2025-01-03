Red Bull builds on the end of the “Cold War” wind tunnel

"A relic from the Cold War"

Max Verstappen is certainly delighted to hear the message from his technical director, as the 'bulls' were somewhat handicapped by their wind tunnel, which Jos Verstappen, father of the Formula 1 world champion, was already able to get to know during his active career around the turn of the millennium. It was not for nothing that Christian Horner once said that the wind tunnel was "a relic from the Cold War" ...