Weak point to be removed
Red Bull builds on the end of the “Cold War” wind tunnel
Red Bull Racing is still lagging behind, but one of the biggest weaknesses of the Austro-British Formula 1 racing team is soon to be eliminated: the downright antediluvian wind tunnel, which is already more than 70 years old! Head of Engineering Pierre Waché now sees a silver lining on the horizon: "We are three months ahead of schedule!"
Specifically, it is about the new construction of the wind tunnel on the Red Bull site in Milton Keynes, which is developing well according to the 50-year-old Frenchman. "With construction work and new machines, you never know when it will be ready, but we are ahead of schedule at the moment," the Red Bull man told Motorsport.com.
"A relic from the Cold War"
Max Verstappen is certainly delighted to hear the message from his technical director, as the 'bulls' were somewhat handicapped by their wind tunnel, which Jos Verstappen, father of the Formula 1 world champion, was already able to get to know during his active career around the turn of the millennium. It was not for nothing that Christian Horner once said that the wind tunnel was "a relic from the Cold War" ...
"We have some limitations!"
According to Waché, this facility has undergone regular updates, "but we have some limitations". However, it is difficult to circumvent these, all the more so as even small imponderables and inaccuracies in wind tunnel tests can lead to development taking a wrong turn.
Despite all the optimism at Red Bull, one major flaw remains: the new wind tunnel will not be ready until 2026, so Verstappen, Liam Lawson and co. will still be dependent on the findings of their wind tunnel from the "Cold War" for the next two seasons ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.