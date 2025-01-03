Vorteilswelt
Weak point to be removed

Red Bull builds on the end of the “Cold War” wind tunnel

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 19:25

Red Bull Racing is still lagging behind, but one of the biggest weaknesses of the Austro-British Formula 1 racing team is soon to be eliminated: the downright antediluvian wind tunnel, which is already more than 70 years old! Head of Engineering Pierre Waché now sees a silver lining on the horizon: "We are three months ahead of schedule!"

Specifically, it is about the new construction of the wind tunnel on the Red Bull site in Milton Keynes, which is developing well according to the 50-year-old Frenchman. "With construction work and new machines, you never know when it will be ready, but we are ahead of schedule at the moment," the Red Bull man told Motorsport.com.

"A relic from the Cold War"
Max Verstappen is certainly delighted to hear the message from his technical director, as the 'bulls' were somewhat handicapped by their wind tunnel, which Jos Verstappen, father of the Formula 1 world champion, was already able to get to know during his active career around the turn of the millennium. It was not for nothing that Christian Horner once said that the wind tunnel was "a relic from the Cold War" ...

Christian Horner
Christian Horner
(Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)

"We have some limitations!"
According to Waché, this facility has undergone regular updates, "but we have some limitations". However, it is difficult to circumvent these, all the more so as even small imponderables and inaccuracies in wind tunnel tests can lead to development taking a wrong turn.

Despite all the optimism at Red Bull, one major flaw remains: the new wind tunnel will not be ready until 2026, so Verstappen, Liam Lawson and co. will still be dependent on the findings of their wind tunnel from the "Cold War" for the next two seasons ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
