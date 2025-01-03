Vorteilswelt
Bulls coach Letsch:

“If I didn’t believe in titles, I would be wrong”

03.01.2025 12:15

Thomas Letsch was officially introduced as the new Bulls coach on Friday. The German is looking forward to the task and has set himself the target of winning two titles this season. He will lead the first training session with his team this afternoon.

Together with sporting director Rouven Schröder, Thomas Letsch entered the press conference room in the Bullen-Arena on Friday. After personally welcoming all the journalists present, the press conference got underway. "It feels good to be here. I'm really looking forward to this exciting task. Salzburg is in a situation that is not normal for the club," he said in his first statement. 

The German was clear about his goals: "If I didn't believe in titles, I wouldn't be here. We want to become champions and cup winners."

Letsch also spoke about his idea of the game: "I'm all about active soccer. I've already been influenced by the time I've had here. It's important to me that the players play in their best positions."

Sports director Rouven Schröder.
Sports director Rouven Schröder.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

Schröder: "We're glad Thomas is here"

 Sporting director Rouven Schröder also commented on the new coach: "Thomas has had a good career and has developed excellently. We're glad he's here and are very confident in him, but we don't need to emphasize that anymore."

The German also spoke about the transfer market and announced that long-term patient Fernando could well be transferred. He also made it clear that Bernhard Seonbuchner will once again only be active in the academy and that the club will no longer have a sporting director. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
