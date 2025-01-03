"Lived in harmony"
Sister killed with an axe: Motive completely unclear
The day after the tragedy surrounding the alleged murder and suicide in Pischelsdorf in eastern Styria, the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dead siblings. It is still completely unclear why the 81-year-old Styrian allegedly brutally beat his sister to death and then took his own life.
The community of Pischelsdorf in Eastern Styria and far beyond is deeply shocked after it became known on Thursday evening that an 81-year-old man allegedly killed his sister (77), who lived in the same household, and then took his own life - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
No suicide note, no argument
Both the public and the investigators are particularly concerned with the question of why. On Friday, the police are conducting further inquiries with relatives and people close to the elderly siblings. "They must have lived together quite harmoniously. Nothing was known about any disputes and no suicide note was found," says police spokesman Markus Lamb.
The autopsy results should be available in the course of Friday. It is at least certain that the 81-year-old is said to have killed his sister, who was lying in bed, with an axe. The man apparently also tried to kill his dog. However, the dog survived seriously injured and had to be rescued by a hunter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
