Bergisel floodlights! Women’s tour soon a reality?

He does not believe that the FIS's efforts to harmonize are well thought out. "In some places, that's fine, but then there are also fewer ski jumps, which would then be lost for the training of young athletes, the FIS hasn't thought this through to the end," said Scherer, citing Ljubno in Slovenia as another example. In any case, the ÖSV will work to ensure that as many of the existing women's venues as possible are retained. For Villach, this would mean a different date than before in the event of a tour. The World Cup in Carinthia currently takes place at the beginning of January at the same time as the Innsbruck event.