Polling cards ready
State election: Voting is now open!
The first polling cards are being sent out by the municipalities these days. At the same time, there is also the possibility of a "quasi pre-election day".
The official election day for the provincial election is scheduled for 19 January. However, anyone who is unable to vote on this day can cast their vote in another way.
Polling cards at the municipalities
This naturally includes postal voting. "The necessary polling cards have already been sent to the municipalities," reports Bernhard Ozlsberger, the provincial electoral officer. Applications have been possible since October 29. The municipalities are now sending out the first polling cards.
Applications can then be submitted in writing until January 15, and verbally at the municipal offices until January 17 at 12 noon. Important: All polling cards must be returned to the municipal electoral authority by 2 p.m. on January 17.
"Quasi pre-electionday" possible
Another new feature this time is the "quasi pre-election day" - an additional opportunity to cast a vote, which was also available for the National Council elections. In concrete terms, this means that citizens can go to the municipal office during office hours, apply for their polling card and vote there and then.
Of course, there is also the official pre-election day for this election, which this time takes place on January 10. At least one polling station in each municipality must be open for at least two hours, and in any case from 6pm to 7pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.