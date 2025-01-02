To save the club
Bayern legend Kahn wants to join Girondins!
Former world-class goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is apparently interested in taking over the crashed traditional club Girondins Bordeaux!
As the French newspaper "Sud Ouest" reports, former Olympique-Marseille boss Jacques-Henri Eyraud is said to have made initial contact with Girondins owner Gérard Lopez on Kahn's behalf in December. The first exchange was positive, but the matter is not yet concrete.
Insolvency in the summer
19 months after his departure as CEO of FC Bayern, it would be a surprising comeback to soccer for Kahn. In Bordeaux, however, the 55-year-old would have to do some development work.
The six-time French champions, who lost the UEFA Cup final against FC Bayern in 1996 with players such as Zinédine Zidane and Bixente Lizarazu with Kahn in goal, were relegated to the fourth-tier National 2 following insolvency in the summer.
Liquidation looms
The club, which has debts of more than 100 million euros, is in fourth place. Girondins boss Lopez has been looking for investors to save the club for some time. On January 21, a hearing is scheduled at the commercial court in Bordeaux, where the future of the club is at stake. In the worst-case scenario, the club could be liquidated by the courts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.