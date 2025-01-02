"Tough but fair"
72% of asylum seekers perform community service
The Ministry of the Interior gives an initial positive assessment of compulsory activities and values courses for refugees in the basic welfare system. Refusers will have their pocket money cut.
Asylum seekers have been confronted with strict rules since July. These include the obligation to do community service in the federal government for all those who are in basic welfare support and in corresponding facilities. Following a reduction, there are now nine of these (previously 27).
A decree from the Ministry of the Interior applies. An initial summary at the end of the year. 2650 people completed around 183,000 hours of community service; 72 percent of asylum seekers fulfilled their obligation, the other 28 percent of those who refused to do so had their pocket money cut.
Vorarlberg has already implemented compulsory work, Upper Austria is about to do so and Burgenland has followed suit since an amendment to the law came into force at Christmas. Public service work means, for example, maintaining green spaces and parks etc. and comprises ten hours per month.
Minister of the Interior is satisfied
At the same time, there is a compulsory teaching of basic rules and values (democracy, rule of law, culture and manners), the courses were attended by around 4500 people, 90 refused - again with the consequence of a reduction in pocket money. From 40 to 20 euros per month.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) is satisfied with a "step in the right direction." The obligation to work, the implementation of a benefits-in-kind card and the mandatory values training send a clear signal for a strict and fair system - "tough but fair."
Those who receive protection and support should also give something back to the country. "However, the basic rules of democratic coexistence must also be respected."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
