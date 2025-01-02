Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Emergency operation in Upper Austria

Boy (12) cuts off finger in automatic splitting machine

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 19:34

It is unclear why a twelve-year-old opened the safety cover of a splitting machine in Vöcklabruck on Thursday. The consequences were dramatic for the boy. He got his hand caught in the machine and the splitting blade severed the pupil's middle finger. He had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital.

0 Kommentare

The twelve-year-old had been helping his father with firewood work at the edge of a forest in Vöcklabruck on Thursday morning. They were using an automatic firewood processor to make the work easier.

The two of them divided the work between them. While the student operated the machine, the 37-year-old placed the finished firewood in the boxes provided. 

Hand in the splitting blade 
The boy must have suddenly opened the safety cover of the machine. It is unclear why he did this. His hand got caught in the splitting blade and his middle finger was severed. 

The father alerted the emergency services and immediately administered first aid. He then drove with the seriously injured man to the B 145, where they waited for the emergency doctor and the Red Cross.  

The Kepler University Hospital in Linz (Bild: Werner Pöchinger/Kronen Zeitung)
The Kepler University Hospital in Linz
(Bild: Werner Pöchinger/Kronen Zeitung)

Rescue flight to Linz
After first aid, the twelve-year-old was first taken to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck and from there flown by helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz for emergency surgery. It was not yet clear whether the attempt to reattach the child's finger was successful. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf