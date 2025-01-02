Emergency operation in Upper Austria
Boy (12) cuts off finger in automatic splitting machine
It is unclear why a twelve-year-old opened the safety cover of a splitting machine in Vöcklabruck on Thursday. The consequences were dramatic for the boy. He got his hand caught in the machine and the splitting blade severed the pupil's middle finger. He had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital.
The twelve-year-old had been helping his father with firewood work at the edge of a forest in Vöcklabruck on Thursday morning. They were using an automatic firewood processor to make the work easier.
The two of them divided the work between them. While the student operated the machine, the 37-year-old placed the finished firewood in the boxes provided.
Hand in the splitting blade
The boy must have suddenly opened the safety cover of the machine. It is unclear why he did this. His hand got caught in the splitting blade and his middle finger was severed.
The father alerted the emergency services and immediately administered first aid. He then drove with the seriously injured man to the B 145, where they waited for the emergency doctor and the Red Cross.
Rescue flight to Linz
After first aid, the twelve-year-old was first taken to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck and from there flown by helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz for emergency surgery. It was not yet clear whether the attempt to reattach the child's finger was successful.
