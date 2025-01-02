Vorteilswelt
The Germans are bad losers!

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 20:01

A triple triumph for Austria at the start of the Tournament, 1st, 3rd and 5th place at the New Year's Ski Jumping in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and two World Cup victories in Engelberg before that - Austria's eagles are currently in impressive form. If it's up to the Germans, in too good a form. A column by "Krone" ski jumping expert Christoph Nister ...

The German-Austrian rivalry is boiling over again in ski jumping. "Cheating accusations against Austrian jumpers", headlined the "Bild" newspaper, accompanied by the question: "Forbidden tricks?"

Our favorite neighbors urgently need an excuse to explain the poor performances of their own athletes so far.

Jan Hörl, Stefan Kraft and Daniel Tschofenig (Bild: GEPA )
Jan Hörl, Stefan Kraft and Daniel Tschofenig
(Bild: GEPA )

Year after year, it's the same old story: the German squad travels to Oberstdorf for the tour opener with high hopes, only to come away empty-handed a few days later at the final in Bischofshofen.

It doesn't look like a German triumph this time either
Since Sven Hannawald's Grand Slam in 2002, there has been nothing for the Germans to inherit. This time, too, it doesn't look like a black, red and gold triumph.

Pius Paschke (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Pius Paschke
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Pius Paschke, who went into the tour as the top favorite, is already 25.3 points behind Daniel Tschofenig in sixth place. To make matters worse, the German also lost his yellow jersey as overall World Cup leader to the 22-year-old from Carinthia in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. That really frays the nerves.

But the Germans really don't need to present themselves as bad losers, accuse the red-white-red high-flyers of trickery and cheating and question the integrity of Austrian FIS inspector Christian Kathol ("Does he turn a blind eye?").

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
