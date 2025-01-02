With a rental car to the start of the crazy Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally? No way! The name is misleading. The Dakar Rally has not ended in Senegal's capital since 2009. After eleven events in South America, Saudi Arabia is now the venue for the crazy battle between car and motorcycle drivers and the desert for the sixth time in a row.

That has not changed, name or no name. The Dakar Rally, which starts on Friday, is a merciless chase that pushes people and machines to their limits ...