Ebster on the podium?
With a rental car to the start of the crazy Dakar Rally
Dakar Rally? No way! The name is misleading. The Dakar Rally has not ended in Senegal's capital since 2009. After eleven events in South America, Saudi Arabia is now the venue for the crazy battle between car and motorcycle drivers and the desert for the sixth time in a row.
That has not changed, name or no name. The Dakar Rally, which starts on Friday, is a merciless chase that pushes people and machines to their limits ...
7700 kilometers (5209 of which are classified) over sand and gravel, the 48-hour stage over 1000 kilometers awaits on 5/6 January. At 5 p.m. every rider has to head for the nearest bivouac. On January 8/9, the next challenge will be the marathon stage in the canyons of Al-Ula, where the riders will have to do without their mechanics.
This is nothing new for the only Austrian in the field. Tobias Ebster made his debut last year without a mechanic and won the class with aplomb. This time, the 27-year-old Tyrolean, nephew of motorcycle legend Heinz Kinigadner, is competing for the BAS World KTM Racing Team.
"I want to be on the podium in the Rally2 class!"
"I can now concentrate fully on riding. I want to finish on the podium in the Rally2 class, in the top 15 overall," he says, setting his sights high. In contrast to last year, the Zillertal native was able to prepare without injury.
Only a mishap on the journey slowed him down a little: "My cab was delayed, I missed my flight and all other flights were fully booked. The only option was a rental car - for 800 kilometers to the paddock."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.