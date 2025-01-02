Counterfeit luxury items confiscated at the airport

Vienna Airport in Schwechat (Lower Austria) has always been a hub for international goods traffic, in addition to the ever-growing number of passengers. Many products that reach Austria from distant countries or that only cross the country on their trade route have to pass through here at some point. However, not everything that is unloaded from planes from distant countries is legal. For example, goods that look confusingly similar to the designers' originals but have been copied, usually in poor quality, and are sold cheaply.