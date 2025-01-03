Penalty because of Airbnb
Unreasonable landlady must pay 15,000 euros
A woman from Salzburg rented out her apartments illegally via Airbnb three times and was caught! She also complained in court about the amount of the fine: 5,000 euros each time, so 15,000 euros in total.
If you own an apartment, you cannot simply rent it out to holidaymakers via online platforms such as Airbnb - you need your own tourist license. A woman from Salzburg apparently doesn't care about these rules: Since 2021, the woman has been offering a total of seven apartments via the controversial booking platform. In 2023, she was caught twice and had to pay.
She has learned nothing. The next three penalty notices arrived at the end of August 2024. Two of them were German couples, one was a father and his son from Serbia - all of them had spent the night in the city of Mozart in May. In all three cases, an official questioned the guests, and each time the woman lodged a complaint and provided a different explanation: On one occasion, a construction company had rented the apartments, on another occasion it had been a working couple or a single professional. The woman also criticized the fact that the fine was excessive, especially as she only had a monthly income of 1800 euros.
Court wiped complaints off the table
The Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court recently heard all three cases at once. The court judged all three to be short-term rentals - the landlady's statements were defensive allegations. "She already knew from her relevant previous proceedings that the short-term letting she had carried out constituted an unauthorized misappropriation of the apartment," the decision states.
The fine: three times 5,000, i.e. 15,000 euros. The court refused to reduce the fine as she was "still offering the apartment". A. Lovric
