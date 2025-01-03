Unreasonable landlady must pay 15,000 euros

She has learned nothing. The next three penalty notices arrived at the end of August 2024. Two of them were German couples, one was a father and his son from Serbia - all of them had spent the night in the city of Mozart in May. In all three cases, an official questioned the guests, and each time the woman lodged a complaint and provided a different explanation: On one occasion, a construction company had rented the apartments, on another occasion it had been a working couple or a single professional. The woman also criticized the fact that the fine was excessive, especially as she only had a monthly income of 1800 euros.