A “Scot” goes on trial with the Wolves

According to information from Krone, the defensive midfielder will be on trial with Wolfsberg for the time being. The 31-year-old, who started his career as a child in Siegendorf, has been without a club since the summer. Prior to that, Haring played in Scotland from 2018 onwards, playing a total of 129 games for Heart of Midlothian across all competitions - including 69 games in League 1 and 14 in League 2.