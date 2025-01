Gold medal and sun lounger forgotten on the train

4 out of 10 found items find their owners again

A total of 2977 items were handed in to the ÖBB lost property office at Linz Central Station, roughly the same number as in the previous year (2023: 2946). "Of these, around 38 percent can be returned to their owners," says Bundesbahnen spokesperson Klaus Baumgartner. The other unclaimed items are sent to the City of Linz's public lost and found office as required by law.