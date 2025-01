Roman König elected new bachelor president

"It's an honor, of course. I hope that I can fill the office with as much enthusiasm as my predecessor," said the insurance salesman. According to tradition, candidates who are nominated first have to look for excuses as to why they can't become the top bachelor. "I was a policeman for ten years," says König with a twinkle in his eye, adding that he has rigor in his blood. However, the United were not deterred by this and made him their successor.