The common ivy is an evergreen climbing plant that belongs to the Araliaceae family. The plant is native to Europe and parts of Asia and is the only native root climber in Central Europe. With its adhesive roots, it can climb to heights of over 20 meters. After a few years, the shoot axes begin to lignify and the common ivy develops from a semi-shrub to a shrub or liana. The dark green, lobed leaves, which often have lighter veins running through them, are also characteristic. Ivy forms two leaf and growth forms, a young form with climbing growth and an old form in which it flowers and bears fruit. The inconspicuous yellow-green flowers appear in the fall and provide insects with valuable food before the cold season sets in. In winter, the blue-black berries serve as food for birds, but are poisonous to humans. Ivy prefers forests and alluvial forests as well as quarries and ruins. In alluvial forests, ivy climbing up the trees indicates higher humidity. The climbing plant does not normally harm the tree it uses as a climbing aid. The common ivy can reach a maximum age of around 450 years and is therefore considered a symbol of durability and vitality.