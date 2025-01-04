Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present pets who are looking for a new home.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly place to live together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Shepherd mix Albert (ten months old) did not have an easy start. The affectionate male dog is waiting for a loving forever home with active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0664/127 66 03.
Herkules (eight years old) did not have an easy start in life. The strong mixed-breed dog is cheerful and sociable. In the beginning, however, he needs a little time to build up trust. He loves to run around in the meadows and is happy to be kept busy. Who will this active male find happiness with? If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shorty and Sigi (seven years old) are a cozy rabbit duo. They were found running free. Both have now recovered from the shock and are ready for a new start. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Joyce (three years old) is a friendly dog who loves any kind of attention. She needs time to build up trust with strangers at first. We are looking for active owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively dachshund-mix dog Agi (four years old) is friendly towards people - but small children should not live in her future home. Agi is very stressed at the shelter, she behaves in an exemplary manner on walks with other dogs, but is bitchy in direct contact. She still needs to be trained to stay alone. We are looking for a home in the countryside for this lively dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Born in 2018, Wulfi is a very sweet and lively tomcat. He loves attention from his humans and doesn't want to leave their side. This cuddly velvet paw is very active and needs to be kept busy. He is looking for a single home where he does not have to share attention. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Mixed-breed dog Summy (one year old) is friendly towards people, but needs a longer period of getting to know them to overcome her insecurity. She gets on well with other dogs. As it is not yet possible to put a harness on her and take her for a walk, we are looking for a quiet home in the countryside with an escape-proof garden, alongside a confident dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Due to a change in life circumstances, Lyusya (two years old) has to be relinquished with a heavy heart. The lively lady dog is looking for an individual place with active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0677/629 063 22.
Clara (one year old) is very affectionate and cuddly and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for a forever home on the outskirts of the city for this cuddly nose. Anyone interested should contact 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Pippin - seven years old - is full of energy and zest for action. The friendly, bright male dog shows his funny and lively side with people he knows. Cuddles and snuggles are also a must. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Rosine (2), came to TierQuarTier Vienna with three other guinea pigs because her owner passed away. She is now looking forward to a new home with a loving guinea pig family. Rosine was found to have a circumferentially enlarged abdomen, whereupon ovarian cysts (=cysts on the ovaries) were detected. These need to be checked regularly by a vet as they can lead to health problems. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Ella is a bright, lively dog who is not yet able to fully assess her strength. She always greets her caretakers very exuberantly and you have to bring a certain amount of steadfastness with you. The four-year-old sniffer is very friendly and cuddly with people she knows. She is very skeptical of strangers and takes a long time to get to know them. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Adora the cat (two years old) is shy and likes to keep to herself. The lovely velvet paw is waiting for a quiet single place with owners who will not crowd her and give her time to settle in. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at
Gulasch (one year old) is an uncomplicated and sweet companion. The Pekingese mix is people and dog friendly. We are looking for a loving home with active owners for this sweet guy. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Caspar - born in 2019 - likes to cuddle with familiar people and is very attached to his caregiver. He is afraid of dogs as he has been bitten in the past. In order for the little mixed-breed male to live a stress-free life, he needs a single place on the outskirts of the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Shy on the one hand, curious and playful on the other - that's Grey. Born in 2023, the velvet paw definitely needs a second cat in her new home with whom she can cuddle and play. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 52.
After some initial skepticism, Marley is now dog-friendly and people-friendly. Born in 2023, the energetic American Staffordshire Terrier male still wants to learn a lot in training and needs a place to live outside the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Granny - a friendly senior with her own charm who always likes to be part of the action. She is always open to people, especially when treats are involved. Anyone interested in the twelve-year-old sniffer should contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Biscuit is waiting for a loving and species-appropriate place to live. The seven-month-old male rabbit is curious, active and happy to have enough space to hop around, dig and explore. As rabbits are very social animals, we would like to find a home for Biscuit where he already lives with other rabbits of his own species or where he can be placed with another rabbit. If you are interested, please contact us at kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
With her humorous nature, Luna spreads a lot of joy and takes all hearts by storm. The ten-year-old senior dog does not want to miss out on cuddles and small treats in between. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Maroni (six years old) is an extraordinary dog with unique needs. This lovely mongrel is longing for a sensitive family that offers him security and clear structures. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Archie the rabbit (six months old) was found running loose on the street. The cute rodent is now looking for a species-appropriate forever home with a suitable partner. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Mongrel Espo (two years old) needs time at the beginning to build up trust. His passion is long walks. He is looking for a cuddly place with calm, experienced owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20
Balou - four years old - is curious and loves to cuddle. Bandit, on the other hand - he is five years old - is a little reserved at first and needs time to allow cuddles. The two inseparable cats are waiting for a quiet, child-free home. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Adele (left in the picture) and her brother Bodi (9 months old) are still unsure of strangers. These lovely sniffer noses - they can also be given out individually to a confident second dog - need experienced dog owners who can show them the good things in life and do lots of things with them. If you are interested, please call 0664/422 15 61.
Eight adorable puppies (four months old) are waiting for a cuddly home at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible, experienced owners who would like to get to know these bright little rascals should contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
The cheerful rabbit troop Pauschi, Flauschi, Balu and Frodo live at the Assisi farm in Stockerau. They are looking for a new flat share with an outdoor enclosure. The long-eared animals are between 1.5 and 3 years old, neutered and already a close-knit group. They would therefore prefer to move out together and spend the rest of their lives with loving people. If you are interested, please contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
Bonny (eight years old) is people-friendly, very affectionate and enjoys lots of cuddles. She gets on well with other dogs, but would like to be the lone princess in her future home. As she has not known much in her previous life, we are looking for a place with a garden for her. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The active male dog Benni (six years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The four-legged friend would be very happy to meet sporty, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties please call 0676/407 86 45.
Luka - born in 2021 - is a very active cat, but not an animal to cuddle. Due to a recurring painful eye infection, the affected eye unfortunately had to be removed. Fortunately, this lively feline is now much more balanced and loves to be stroked. However, she needs space and fixed play times as she gets bored quickly. We are looking for a childless, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Boyka is friendly, but doesn't want to be pampered the first time you meet him. He generally ignores strangers at first and only approaches them when treats are involved. The four-year-old male dog is very enthusiastic about going for walks. However, as soon as Boyka is running around in the yard, stability is required. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Lyra is very suspicious due to her past and therefore needs time to get used to new people. Once the ice has been broken, however, she enjoys physical contact, cuddles and walks together to the full. We are looking for a rural home for this five-year-old dog with people who are very experienced with dogs and willing to give her enough time and patience. Anyone interested should contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
The Siberian Husky seniors Sandy and Lotta (born in 2012 and 2014) - mother and daughter - have unfortunately recently lost their home. The elderly sleuths used to live together with six cats and grandchildren under one roof. They like to travel in the car, know the basic signals, are people-friendly and tolerate dogs, cats and children. They love going for walks and swimming. We are urgently looking for a foster home or permanent home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside for these inseparable, lovely dogs. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The seven-month-old male rabbit Nobby is extremely peaceful. Unfortunately, all his incisors had to be removed. However, he can eat without any problems and has put on weight. However, further treatment is necessary. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
The friendly mongrel Filou (one year old) loves to run around in the meadows. The active four-legged friend is looking for a home with experienced owners who would like to experience many more adventures with him. If you are interested, please call 0680/115 99 11.
The headstrong tomcat Simba (five years old) has a strong character and is looking for cat connoisseurs. He would like a home where he can go outside. Anyone interested should call 0676/641 28 75.
Lilly (twelve years old) is a bit shy at first, but has been waiting for a cuddly home for a long time. Once she has gained confidence, she is very cuddly. Lilly would like a single home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
The sisters Peaches and Josy have unfortunately lost their mums. They are incredibly loving, cuddly and cozy cats who are looking for a quiet home. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
Simon (about five years old) is a very people-oriented, trusting cat. The velvet paw loves cuddles and attention more than anything. As a former stray, he would also like to go outside. Simon would like to be a lone prince, unfortunately he doesn't get on with other cats. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
The affectionate mixed-breed dog Rina (eight years old) is friendly towards people and dogs, but does not seek contact and goes her own way. We are looking for a loving home on the outskirts of the city for this cuddly dog. Anyone interested should contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Elias (one year old) is very bright and curious and still very playful due to his age. He does not like other cats and is not very friendly towards them. Elias has a food allergy and is currently only given hypoallergenic dry food and medication to relieve his itchy skin. We are looking for a childless home in an apartment for this active velvet paw. Anyone interested should contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mongrel Valesko (three years old) loves people and is also good with dogs. This friendly guy is rather quiet, but still funny and playful - he is a gentle fellow and loves to work for food. As the male dog has not known much in his life so far, he is looking for a quiet home in the countryside, alongside a confident second dog. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sam, Shiva (both thirteen years old) and Rudi (fifteen years old) have unfortunately lost their mums and would love nothing more than to spend their twilight years in a real, cuddly home. All three are good with other cats. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
Baby rabbits were born at the Assisi farm in Stockerau. The still nameless rodents are looking for a home with people who have experience in keeping them and are aware of their responsibility for the demanding needs of these animals. If you are interested, please contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
Max (six years old) and Sindy (fifteen years old) had to say goodbye to their owner. The inseparable duo are looking for a loving home with a family with a garden - who would like to experience many more adventures with them. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
Shepherd mix Theodor (two years old) loves both physical and mental challenges. As the male dog still reacts insecurely to environmental stimuli, he is looking for owners who can give him the security he needs. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Marcela (two months old) was handed in with six other guinea pigs at TierQuarTier Vienna. The lovable rodent can either become part of an existing guinea pig family or move out with a conspecific. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Husky mix Jupiter (one year old) is very sociable, peaceful, loves exercise and is dog-friendly. He loves to play with other dogs and would very much welcome a second four-legged friend in his new home. He still needs to be trained to stay alone for a while. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who would like to experience many adventures with this bright male dog and can offer him a place to live with an escape-proof garden. If you are interested, please call 0676/941 19 21.
Matcha (three years old) has not known much in her life so far. The friendly dog needs time at the beginning to build up trust. We are looking for experienced, patient dog owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01 /734 110 20.
Nuki (11 years old) has unfortunately lost her owner. The good-natured, loving Dalmatian dog, who reacts to hectic and noisy situations with stress, is therefore urgently looking for a quiet place to live with sensitive dog owners. For more information about the lovely sniffer call 0664/524 44 80.
At fifteen years old,Pippi is looking for a place of mercy. She likes it quiet and enjoys being stroked on her human's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
