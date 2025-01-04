Animals in search of a home

Husky mix Jupiter (one year old) is very sociable, peaceful, loves exercise and is dog-friendly. He loves to play with other dogs and would very much welcome a second four-legged friend in his new home. He still needs to be trained to stay alone for a while. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who would like to experience many adventures with this bright male dog and can offer him a place to live with an escape-proof garden. If you are interested, please call 0676/941 19 21.