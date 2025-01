Serious tobogganing accident: Man crashed into a tree

Accident victim was not wearing a helmet

The 71-year-old Hungarian who had an accident on a toboggan in the Kappel ski area is also in hospital in Innsbruck. The pensioner had skied down a slope shortly after 2 p.m. despite a ban. He went over the edge of the slope and crashed into a tree and then his head into a stone. The man was not wearing a helmet and was also seriously injured.