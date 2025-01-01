Attacker fled
Dead from shots fired in restaurant in Montenegro
Several people were killed by gunfire in a restaurant in Montenegro on Wednesday. According to media reports, at least six people were killed, including two children. The police are still searching for the suspected perpetrator.
According to media reports, including the Swiss tabloid "Blick", the crime took place on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Cetinje. The suspected gunman killed at least six people, including two children and four men. The first attack is said to have taken place in a café, the second in another part of the town.
According to the police, the man on the run is still being sought. They appealed to the citizens of the municipality to stay in their homes. According to initial information, the suspected perpetrator is said to have acted alone, is 45 years old and is known to the police.
Here you can see a photo of the crime scene.
No organized crime
Cetinje is located in the south of the Balkan state. The exact number of fatalities was not initially known. Depending on the source, there is talk of at least six to seven. The police have not yet confirmed the number. There was probably a brawl in a bar beforehand. The police announced that there was no connection with organized crime. They have deployed special forces.
This article will be updated regularly.
