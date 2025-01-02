Vorteilswelt
New fitness studio

A toned body with artificial intelligence

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 08:00

The fat days are over! That's what not only many Austrians think after the Christmas holidays, but also the "Krone". In a self-experiment, we have therefore ventured into a very special fitness experiment.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the newly opened "Helix Health by Biogena X Maikai", next to the Europark, aims to lose weight particularly quickly. This is to be achieved using three pillars: training, micronutrients and biohacking. "Our data-driven support makes it possible to precisely analyze personal needs and develop tailored solutions," says Helix Health boss Lukas Blümel.

The futuristic fitness studio is located in Helix.
The futuristic fitness studio is located in Helix.
Helix Health boss Blümel analyzes the data collected.
Helix Health boss Blümel analyzes the data collected.
Infrared relieves pain and promotes collagen formation.
Infrared relieves pain and promotes collagen formation.
The fitness test calculates your biological age.
The fitness test calculates your biological age.
You should be able to withstand three minutes at -110 degrees Celsius.
You should be able to withstand three minutes at -110 degrees Celsius.
AI calculates the participants' biological age
So that the AI knows where to start, you have yourself measured and complete a fitness check before the first training session. Common data such as weight, height and possible limitations are recorded and stored on a wristband. This is then always worn during exercise. The training equipment then automatically adapts to the respective participant and provides a program. Personal performance and development are meticulously documented and analyzed. The so-called bio-age is calculated: You receive an analysis of your biological age based on their applications and training results. This provides an insight into your own state of health - sometimes even ruthlessly: our editor's stamina was calculated to be around 10 years older than it actually is.

-110 degree ice sauna helps combat depression
But it doesn't work entirely without human supervision. "Stress causes inflammation in the body that cannot necessarily be measured. Digestive problems and reduced nutrient absorption are the result. We can get to grips with this with three minutes at -110 degrees Celsius in the cold chamber," says Helix Health boss Lukas Blümel. And that's not all. Initial studies also show that regular sessions in the ice sauna have a positive effect on people suffering from depression. "The body rewards you afterwards for having survived the three minutes," summarizes Blümel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
