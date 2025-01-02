A toned body with artificial intelligence

AI calculates the participants' biological age

So that the AI knows where to start, you have yourself measured and complete a fitness check before the first training session. Common data such as weight, height and possible limitations are recorded and stored on a wristband. This is then always worn during exercise. The training equipment then automatically adapts to the respective participant and provides a program. Personal performance and development are meticulously documented and analyzed. The so-called bio-age is calculated: You receive an analysis of your biological age based on their applications and training results. This provides an insight into your own state of health - sometimes even ruthlessly: our editor's stamina was calculated to be around 10 years older than it actually is.