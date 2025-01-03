In the Donaustadt
Dog school loses training ground and is looking for a replacement
ÖBB is terminating the lease agreement in Breitenlee. Four-legged friends and their owners have to vacate their long-standing training area. The association is now frantically looking for a replacement. There are a few restrictions.
For 40 years, the Breitenlee dog school has been keeping puppies and larger four-legged friends fit and teaching them important exercises for life. But this will soon come to an end on Zwerchäckerweg in Donaustadt.
Owner ÖBB has announced its own requirements for the large training area and terminated the lease before Christmas. According to trainer and club chairman Kurt Spohner, the railroad wants to plant trees there. Replacement planting for various construction projects.
The school has to vacate its training ground by mid-March and is urgently looking for a replacement. Otherwise the end is near.
"We need around 3,000 to 5,000 square meters, ideally in the Breitenlee area. At the very least, it should be in the 22nd or 21st district, reasonably well connected and have an electricity connection," explains Spohner. The electricity is important for the emergency lighting system so that lessons can also be held in the dark.
We can't afford to pay more than 1,300 euros a month for the lease.
Obmann Kurt Spohner
However, the non-profit association has little money because the membership fees are low. According to the chairman, it is not possible to pay more than around 1300 euros a month. That's how much they have paid to ÖBB so far.
Please send offers to: office@hundeschule-breitenlee.at
