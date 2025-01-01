Youth symphony orchestra traditional and new

Musical journey all the way to South America

The orchestra wanted to "take its audience on a journey", and so it began its program, titled "Of Foreign Lands and People" after Robert Schumann, with Carl Nielsen's overture to the opera "Saul and David", i.e. in Denmark and Israel. The concert continued to Brazil with a movement from Ney Rosauro's Concerto for Marimba and Strings. Linus Weber from Dornbirn was a convincing soloist here. Back across the great ocean, they landed in Finland with Jean Sibelius and his "Swan of Tuonela", which Christina Harrant gave shape to in melancholy sounds on the cor anglais. The next destination was Armenia with a dance suite by Alfred Reed, before heading to England. This was followed by "The Merry Wives of Windsor", but also the coronation music "Pomp and Circumstance IV" by Edward Elgar, which King Charles III chose for his enthronement.