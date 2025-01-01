Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concert in Dornbirn

Youth symphony orchestra traditional and new

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 17:55

Founded in the early 1980s, the Dornbirn Youth Symphony Orchestra is probably the most traditional youth orchestra in Vorarlberg. With this in mind, it has stuck to the program concept that has endured since Guntram Simma, the orchestra's founder and long-time director.

0 Kommentare

This year's concert also began with lesser-known music from the 19th century. The second part of the program featured waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss. The last three pieces were dedicated to the Waltz King, who celebrates his 200th birthday in 2025. As were the encores, the polka fast "Unter Donner und Blitz" and the obligatory Radetzky March. However, word has not yet spread as far as Dornbirn about which parts are clapped along to.

But let's start from the beginning: first, let's introduce the new orchestra leader who took over the baton from Ivo Warenitsch last year. It is the 28-year-old Matthias Seewald from Lustenau, himself once a member of the youth symphony orchestra as a trombonist. The spirit is right, and so there is no need to get hung up on certain impurities or shaky transitions in the orchestra, which can certainly be ironed out as they get to know each other better.

Musical journey all the way to South America
The orchestra wanted to "take its audience on a journey", and so it began its program, titled "Of Foreign Lands and People" after Robert Schumann, with Carl Nielsen's overture to the opera "Saul and David", i.e. in Denmark and Israel. The concert continued to Brazil with a movement from Ney Rosauro's Concerto for Marimba and Strings. Linus Weber from Dornbirn was a convincing soloist here. Back across the great ocean, they landed in Finland with Jean Sibelius and his "Swan of Tuonela", which Christina Harrant gave shape to in melancholy sounds on the cor anglais. The next destination was Armenia with a dance suite by Alfred Reed, before heading to England. This was followed by "The Merry Wives of Windsor", but also the coronation music "Pomp and Circumstance IV" by Edward Elgar, which King Charles III chose for his enthronement.

Then came Vienna with Johann Strauss. The youth symphony orchestra under Matthias Seewald played beautifully, cleanly and elegantly. The two presenters also gave a lot of pleasure with texts that were of an unusually high standard. And the golden streamers, which even came out of a bassoon this year, kept the mood high. Happy New Year!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anna Mika
Anna Mika
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf