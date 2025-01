Frederik is the first new Lower Austrian 2025

The ringing of the buzzer had long since died away by the time the first baby cry of the new year could be heard in Lower Austria. At exactly 1.28 a.m., little Frederik saw the light of day at the Amstetten Regional Hospital. "The mother and her little son are doing well," the midwife announced. Weighing 4020 grams and measuring 53 centimeters, Frederik is the second child for mom Sandra Tagwerker and her husband Gerald.