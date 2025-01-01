Markus Wallner:
“Shaping 2025 with confidence and energy”
In his New Year's address to all Vorarlberg residents, Governor Markus Wallner emphasizes the importance of community, tradition and innovation for the state.
"A new year lies ahead of us - full of opportunities, challenges and possibilities that we can shape together," emphasizes Markus Wallner. He emphasized Vorarlberg's economic strength and innovative power, which make the state a successful and proud part of Europe. "Our family businesses and employees are key success factors."
Building bridges
The Governor emphasized the importance of working together - especially in times of change. "Our strength is also shown in our togetherness and in our determination to leave no one behind." He calls for bridges to be built - "between tradition and innovation, between generations, between different realities of life."
Markus Wallner also addresses the international challenges that have shaped the year 2024 - including economic slumps, unresolved migration issues and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. "We are also affected by these developments." Nevertheless, he is optimistic about the future of the state: "Our Vorarlberg is strong and resilient. History has shown that more than once." He points to the entrepreneurial spirit, craftsmanship and hard work of the people of Vorarlberg, who have brought the state to the forefront of Europe in many areas.
Goals for the new year
The Governor formulated clear goals for the year 2025: "Boosting the economy, using our resources responsibly, investing in youth, education, health and care and, overall, taking the Vorarlberg path with the courage to embrace change."
Wallner concluded by wishing all Vorarlberg residents all the best for the new year: "Make the most of time with your family, cultivate friendships, get out into nature a lot and stay healthy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
