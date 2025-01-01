“Shaping 2025 with confidence and energy”

Markus Wallner also addresses the international challenges that have shaped the year 2024 - including economic slumps, unresolved migration issues and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. "We are also affected by these developments." Nevertheless, he is optimistic about the future of the state: "Our Vorarlberg is strong and resilient. History has shown that more than once." He points to the entrepreneurial spirit, craftsmanship and hard work of the people of Vorarlberg, who have brought the state to the forefront of Europe in many areas.